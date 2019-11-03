|
Brigadier General
Delbert H. Jacobs
On October 6, 2019 Del Jacobs of Port Ludlow passed away at the age of 87. Born on June 19, 1932 in Seattle, Del grew up in the Montlake district where he attended Garfield High School along with his older brother Don.
Del was selected as an alternate for the 1952 Olympic ski team but chose instead to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point. There he won the Eisenhower Award for the highest achievement in military leadership (presented by Ike himself!)
This is how he described his career after graduating in 1955. "West Point changed me to eventually become the man I am. After graduation I went into the Air Force. I had a great and varied flying career, married Shirley, 2 children born in Germany, grad school at Cal Tech, Asst. professor at the Air Force Academy plus 2 more children, fighter test pilot, F-4 combat squadron commander in Vietnam, F-15 program manager at Wright-Patt Air Force Base and Pentagon Weenie. I retired when our oldest son broke his neck skiing and became a quadriplegic (He later married a doctor and they have 2 beautiful daughters). I left the service in 1983 and got a fine industry VP job as head of Northrop advanced stealth fighter design and development". He was very proud of the resulting Northrop YF23 that is displayed in the Air Force museum in Dayton, Ohio along side his brother's Boeing Compass Cope reconnaissance RPV.
Del's amazing list of accomplishments include the Vandenberg Trophy for outstanding contribution to aerospace science in the United States and the Air Force Association Citation of Honor for test pilot achievement. During his service in Vietnam he flew 168 combat missions while commander of the 390th Tac Fighter Squadron in DaNang. He was promoted to Brigadier General July 1, 1979. He had a determined confidence and a mischievous twinkle in his eye, two qualities that made him successful as a fighter pilot, competitive skier, avid sailor and a memorable character to all who knew him.
Del's life experiences, sense of humor and zest for life produced many colorful stories often reflecting his memories of flying, skiing, boating, camping or backpacking while emphasizing encounters with bear, moose, sharks and every fish he ever caught. Driving sports cars or sailing fast trimarans, he only slowed down while pursuing trout with a fly rod. He also was a good family man and loved the many camping, fishing and skiing trips with his wife and 4 kids. Del is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Griffin Jacobs and his children, Lynn Morrell (Andy), Greg (Donna), Cheryl Crim (Rob) and Jeff (Teresa). He was also very proud of his seven grandchildren, Jacqueline. Natalie, Marley, Jennifer, Hannah, Haley and Jake. Del will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. This test pilot is now exploring the limits of his new set of wings.
