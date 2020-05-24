|
|
Delbert S. Duncan
1943 ~ 2020
Delbert ("Steve") Duncan was
born in Spokane, WA. He graduated from Conrad High School and went on to earn a two-year vocational technical certificate in Drafting at Northern Montana College.
Steve had many careers over his lifetime. His professional career was in construction and civil engineering where Steve designed and built hundreds of roads and homes all over Western Washington including the home for his family. He founded D3Company where he built residential homes in Redmond and Woodinville, WA.
Instead of retiring, Steve chose as his second act to pursue science. Inspired by the movie Jurassic Park, Steve and his wife, Julieta, began a 25-year pursuit of paleontology and the study of meteorites. They have presented their fossil findings at the Burke Museum at the University of Washington where they have been 15-year members. Steve also published several papers online documenting his findings for future scientists to continue to build their research on such as the investigation of Tyrannosaurus Rex Hatchling from the Hell Creek, Montana formation. Steve published his pictures on Waterville meteorites on the Meteoritical Society International's website.
Growing up in Montana, Steve loved shooting, fishing, and riding horses. In 1961, he rode in the Whoop Up Days Rodeo in Conrad. In 1967, Steve won Tanana Valley Sportsman Association Alaska's Centennial "Sharpshooter" Award. And his best fishing story for the ages came on May 18th, 1980. Steve was in Eastern Washington when he saw the ash from Mt. St. Helens eruption coming. He and his friend, Jim, ran to the truck as the ash started falling. Steve said as they drove to the nearest town for shelter, they had to open the car doors, and look down on the ground while driving to see the edges of the road. Day turned to night while they were driving to safety.
Steve was known for his focus and determination to make good use of the time that he had in front of him. He was told at a young age that diabetes was going to limit his life and his time on this Earth, but Steve lived his life his own way believing "that's not how it's going to be".
Predeceased by his parents, Delbert and Jessie Duncan. Survived by his wife, Julieta Duncan, daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Jessie Cleofe, granddaughter, Isabel Cleofe, and his sisters, Peggy Buffington and Pat Backman. Steve passed away peacefully in his home with his wife, daughter, and granddaughter at his side.
Steve will be buried in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Seattle, WA.
Please share memories at
www.beckstributecenter.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020