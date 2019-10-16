|
|
Delfin DeGuzman
De Vera
Born on December 8, 1952 Delfin passed away on October 10, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Born in Basista, Pangasinan, Philippines he proudly immigrated to Seattle on October 2, 1988. Together, with his beloved wife Shirley, they proudly raised two children.
Viewing begins at 3:00pm Oct 18
with the rosary at 6pm at Washelli
Chapel. Funeral service will be on Oct 19 at 11:00am at St. John Parish in Greenwood, Seattle.
