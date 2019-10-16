Home

Born on December 8, 1952 Delfin passed away on October 10, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Born in Basista, Pangasinan, Philippines he proudly immigrated to Seattle on October 2, 1988. Together, with his beloved wife Shirley, they proudly raised two children.

Viewing begins at 3:00pm Oct 18

with the rosary at 6pm at Washelli

Chapel. Funeral service will be on Oct 19 at 11:00am at St. John Parish in Greenwood, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
