Della Mae Cowan Aries Wyatt
In loving memory of Della Mae Aries Wyatt, who passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019 in Bothell, Washington at the age of 97. She was born to Charles Leslie Cowan and Eva Mae Jamison on June 20, 1922 in Chinook, Montana. She was the third born out of their four children. She graduated from Chinook High School and attended Great Falls Community College in Billings, Montana. After graduation Della moved to Seattle where she soon met and married Carl Aries in 1942. They moved to Redmond where they had two children, Jim and Carol. Della was a bookkeeper and had a long and successful career. After Carl's sudden death in 1968, Della married Robert E. Wyatt.
Della enjoyed playing bridge, was active in a Children's Hospital Guild and liked spending time water skiing on Lake Sammamish when her children were young. She and her family enjoyed many happy hours with Carl's large Italian family, eating ravioli and sipping wine.
Della had an annual Christmas Eve Party for her extended family for years, including her brothers, sisters, and their children who often came from out of state. She also had regular Sunday family dinners at her house. Later in life Della and Bob enjoyed going to their cabin at Ocean Shores, joined a square dance club and traveled.
Della was preceded in death by her husbands, Carl Aries and Bob Wyatt, parents Charles and Eva Cowan, her two sisters, Eva Zanassi (Ed) and Westina O'Hearon (Joe), her brother, Leslie Cowan (Doris) and her half-brothers, Charles Cowan and David Cowan.
She is survived by her children, Jim Aries (Annette); Carol Aries Haynes (Allen); her granddaughter, Jennifer Suckut (Todd), and great-grandchildren, Trent and Josie; her step-daughters Pam Gunderson and Gail Brooks, and her sister-in-laws, Marlene Cowan and JoAnn Cowan & many nieces & nephews.
We would like to thank Ben and his staff at Norway Hill Adult Family Home for the care they provided to Mom.
Della lived a full life and was a wonderful and caring Mother Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. We will always hold her in our hearts. Private graveside services will be held.
Remembrances may be made to Seattle Children's www.seattlechildrens.org or Seattle Care Alliance www.seattlecca.org
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019