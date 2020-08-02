Deloralea Virginia "Dody" Tweeddale



Dody was born in Oroville, Washington, to Lewis Allen Tompkins and Clara May (Abrams) Tompkins on August 28, 1932. She graduated from Oroville High School. She moved to Seattle where she was an operator for the Bell Telephone Company.



She met her future husband, Andy, at a skating rink where he picked her up off the floor, and that was that! They were married in Seattle on March 19th, 1953. They had three children, Debra Lea, Andrew Dean Jr., and David Edward.



They settled down in Issaquah, WA, where church and family became the centerpiece of Dody's life. She always had a smile and was cheerful to all around her. She loved to garden, being especially proud of her roses, dahlias, and tomatoes. She also enjoyed cooking, baking (her pies and Christmas cookies were unparalleled) and was an accomplished seamstress and craftsman. Her children remember many favorite dishes that she prepared. She was active in Campfire Girls and later served as a Campfire camp counselor and group leader. She also shared her love of the great outdoors as she helped her sons with their scouting. In later years, she loved spending time with her two granddaughters.



She and Andy took their family on many vacation trips over the years. They wintered in Arizona for a number of years and were avid traveling and cruising companions. They were proud of their vacation home in Leavenworth, Washington, where they enjoyed cultivating their fruit trees, golfing, fishing, and skiing.



Dody was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters, husband Andrew Dean Tweeddale, and a granddaughter, Jenna Elise Tweeddale. She is survived by her daughter Debra (Rick) Schwake of Sisseton, SD, and sons Dean (Kelly) Tweeddale of Bellevue and David of Olympia. Two grandchildren, Tamala Lea Tweeddale of Richmond, Indiana, and Brynn Mariah Tweeddale of Seattle.



Donations suggested to Campfire Girls & Boys or American Baptist Women's Ministries.



A private family service will be held.



