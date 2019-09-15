|
|
Delores Jean Patterson
Born 1/4/1929 ~ Died 9/9/2019
Delores Patterson nee Koff passed away peacefully at her home in Shoreline Washington. She was preceded in death by her late husband Paul Patterson and their daughter Paula Patterson also, her sisters Marjorie Boyster and Juanita Dempsey.
Delores had a long working life in the grocery industry, first A & P as a meat wrapper then as a Cashier at QFC and retired in 2000.
Delores is survived by her daughter Monya Hoerner (Michael), and Stephanie Patterson. Grandchildren, Mona (NadjhChanel), Brittany, Jordan, Zachery, Jacob.
Services will be held at the Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery
on 9-20-2019 at 1pm at graveside at
the northend of the main grounds.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019