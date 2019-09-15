Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Jean Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Jean Patterson Obituary
Delores Jean Patterson

Born 1/4/1929 ~ Died 9/9/2019

Delores Patterson nee Koff passed away peacefully at her home in Shoreline Washington. She was preceded in death by her late husband Paul Patterson and their daughter Paula Patterson also, her sisters Marjorie Boyster and Juanita Dempsey.

Delores had a long working life in the grocery industry, first A & P as a meat wrapper then as a Cashier at QFC and retired in 2000.

Delores is survived by her daughter Monya Hoerner (Michael), and Stephanie Patterson. Grandchildren, Mona (NadjhChanel), Brittany, Jordan, Zachery, Jacob.

Services will be held at the Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery

on 9-20-2019 at 1pm at graveside at

the northend of the main grounds.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.