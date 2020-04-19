|
|
Delphine Baron
April 9, 1927 ~ April 12, 2020
Delphine Baron, beloved wife of Mayer Baron for 68 years, and cherished mother of Sol Baron and Sara Page, Camille and David Jassny, Wendy and John Hardman, passed away of natural causes. Del was best known as "Nanny" to her 9 grandchildren and their spouses, along with her 9 great-grandchildren. Her family was central to her and they all knew they could call Nanny if they ever needed someone to share their joy or sorrow with. Nanny was the glue that kept the family together, often around a great dinner or holiday meal. She gave the gift of unconditional love to each and every one of us. She will be missed by all.
Del's purpose in life was to nourish the hearts and souls of her family and friends. The words that come to mind when we think of her are: dedication, charm, inquisitiveness, laughter, beauty (both inside and out), sensitivity, friendship, loyalty, inner strength, bridge games and pancakes. She loved her many years in Magnolia and her very special poker club friends, her decades at Camano Island with all the visiting kids and grand-kids, tending to her flowers, playing tennis and golf. At 70 she took up bridge and that was the beginning of a new passion for her. She played three times a week until a month prior to her death. When Mom was 80, she and Dad moved into The Bellettini and made many new wonderful friends who became their Bellettini family. Del was loved by everyone who knew her and she left a positive mark on all the lives she touched. We were all richer for having Mom in our world. She will be so very missed.
Del is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her two sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews who all had special relationships with her. We thank Jane, Mom's extraordinary caregiver and companion. It was comforting for our family to know Mom continued to get the love and care she deserved.
Mom joined a Seattle Children's Hospital Guild in 1957 supporting Uncompensated Care.
Gifts in her memory can be made at the following:
Phone: 206-987-2153
https://www.seattlechildrens.org/giving/donate/honor-loved-one/
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020