Denis Brisbin Morgan

Denis Brisbin Morgan Obituary
Denis Brisbin Morgan

Denis Brisbin Morgan passed away on February 12, 2020 after a lengthy struggle with laryngeal cancer. He grew up in Seattle, went to Queen Anne High School. He started out in law at the UW, but ended up mastering in accounting and business. He worked for IBM before opening his own company EMF Corporation. He retired in 1979 and pursued a life of sailing aboard his first boat, the Contagious. To use his own words, he definitely lived his bucket list.

He is survived by daughters Laurie Forsberg and Susie Navone and grandsons Brendan and Taylor Steiger.

Please join family and friends for a celebration of his life at the

Puget Sound Yacht Club, 2321 N.

Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 29, 2020
