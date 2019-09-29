|
|
Denise Rea
Surrounded by love and family, Denise passed September 5, 2019 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Denise grew up in the Seattle area looking out on the perfect ice-cream scoop of Mt. Rainier. She attended college at the University of Washington and grad school at the University of Houston. She and her husband Brian were married 32 years. A brilliant writer and thinker as well as exceptionally generous, funny, and kind, Denise was a university English professor, grant writer, and novelist.
Denise is preceded in death by her father, Vern Rea. She is survived by her husband (Brian), daughter (Eran), son (Duncan), sister (Heather), and mother (Kitty). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the family for final care expenses at https://bit.ly/2n8DQRe.
A celebration of Denise's life will be held Saturday, October 5th at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Snohomish, 1306 Lake View Ave., Snohomish, WA 98290.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019