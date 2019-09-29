Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Rea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Rea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Rea Obituary
Denise Rea

Surrounded by love and family, Denise passed September 5, 2019 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Denise grew up in the Seattle area looking out on the perfect ice-cream scoop of Mt. Rainier. She attended college at the University of Washington and grad school at the University of Houston. She and her husband Brian were married 32 years. A brilliant writer and thinker as well as exceptionally generous, funny, and kind, Denise was a university English professor, grant writer, and novelist.

Denise is preceded in death by her father, Vern Rea. She is survived by her husband (Brian), daughter (Eran), son (Duncan), sister (Heather), and mother (Kitty). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the family for final care expenses at https://bit.ly/2n8DQRe.

A celebration of Denise's life will be held Saturday, October 5th at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Snohomish, 1306 Lake View Ave., Snohomish, WA 98290.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.