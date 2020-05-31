Dennis B. Jones
"Denny" Jones went to be with his Lord on March 10, 2020 in Sammamish, WA. He was born June 3, 1942 to Kennard and Burnette Jones. He graduated from Washington State University with a business degree and a commission in the Air Force. Denny flew the RF-C4 Phantom jet in Viet Nam and was a highly decorated pilot whose awards included the Distinguished Flying Cross. After returning to the states he joined Delta Airlines and lived in Ft. Worth, TX, but continued in the military reserve retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Denny's devotion to his alma mater, WSU was exemplary, as president of the Alumni Association, active in the Foundation and on the Board of Trustees. He and his wife raised three daughters before he moved back to Washington state. There he met and married Mary Lou Beenk in 2003. His retirement years were filled with European travels, summers at Priest Lake, Idaho and attending every Cougar football game possible. Denny was always there for friends and family with a big heart and big smile. Denny is survived by his wife, Mary Lou, children JoLynn (Don), Jennifer (Bryan), Jereme (Jason), step children Scott Beenk, Chelsea (Connor), 13 grandchildren, extended family and treasured friends.

Denny was strong to the end and enjoyed the fullest of life experiences. Go Cougs!

Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.
