Dennis Bask
Dennis Alan Bask was born on December 12, 1953 to Donald and Joan Bask in Seattle, Washington. He spent his childhood living in Bellevue, Washington and moved to Snohomish as an adult. Denny has a daughter - Kiana Bask (with his former wife, Liezl Bask) who he devoted his life to. Denny also had two younger brothers, Terry Bask and Marty Bask. Denny graduated from Sammamish High School in 1972, then began his college career at WSU graduating in 1979 with a Masters Degree in Psychology. Denny spent his career as a Child Psychologist for 30 years, retiring in 2010. Denny passed away in his sleep on November 28, 2019. He will be truly missed by his family and friends, especially for his dry sense of humor and love for his family.
A celebration of Denny's life will take place in early 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association in the name of Dennis Bask.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019