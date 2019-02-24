Resources More Obituaries for Dennis Carpenter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dennis Carpenter

Dennis Carpenter



1943 ~ 2019



The world lost a very bright mind recently and he will be missed by family and friends. Dennis was a lifelong resident of WA state, except for a short time he spent in West Virginia due to a 4 year job relocation by his employer, the Boeing Company. He spent 33 years at Boeing working his way up from Avionics on the flight line to 2nd shift Superintendent of the Everett Plant at Paine Field.



He was fortunate to enjoy almost 20 years of retirement, where his lifelong love for Ham Radio allowed him to speak with old and new friends from around the world in both verbal communications and Morse code. He loved wine as well as sharing his knowledge of the wine he bought. He wasn't afraid to bring a $50 bottle or a $6 bottle to any occasion as long as it met the taste test.



His love for bowling and numerous leagues he played on throughout his adult life brought him and his wife of 48 years many long-term friendships that still exist to this day. He had a passion for computers long before they seemed to be everywhere. He devoured crosswords and word puzzles and trivia games, yet he still didn't own a "smart" phone. (So, we know he wasn't secretly Googling the answers!)



Although Dennis worked many-many hours at Boeing he never missed the opportunity to catch an extra shift to provide for his family. He also made time to be very active in his son's activities growing up. He was very active in the Cub Scouts with all of his boys and wow his Pinewood Derby cars were legendary.



Dennis leaves behind his loving wife, Kathy, his 5 sons (David, Chris, Justin, Jeremy and Dan) many nieces and nephews and grandchildren. Also, his siblings; David, Sandy, Edie, Leo and Terry.



At the request of his family a get together will be held this summer to enjoy good food, good wine and good stories---and maybe some jokes as he was a great joke teller. He knew a lot of jokes about retired people.....but unfortunately none of them worked. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019