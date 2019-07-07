Dennis Christopher Sykes



Dennis Christopher Antioquia Sykes, 77, passed away June 15, 2019. Dennie was born July 8, 1941 in Aberdeen, WA to Diego Antioquia and Florence Moore. He was married to Joyce for 49 loving years and they lived most of that time in Kent, WA. He served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1963.



He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and his children, son Brian Sykes (RuthAlice), daughters Shannan Billingsley (Scott), Michele Sisk (Mike) and Jami Engel (Jeff), brother, Garry Sykes and sister Pattie McKnabb Davis. Dennie was very proud of his grandchildren, Jake and Max Billingsley and Shawn Milligan plus three great-grandchildren.



Dennie worked in various sectors of the travel industry including Pacific Northern Airlines, Western Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Princess Tours, Exploration Holidays & Cruises, Sundance Cruises, Sunmakers Travel Group, Pacific Escapes and Costco Travel.



He will be remembered by his many friends for his sense of humor and his ability to inspire all. He always saw the positive in any situation and made every possibility fun merely by his presence. His wise and compassionate counsel was steadfast in his children's lives and will be greatly missed. He truly made an impact on every person he encountered.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on July 22, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 27225 Military Road So., Auburn.



Charitable donations in Dennie's name may be made to Special Olympics Washington. Published in The Seattle Times from July 7 to July 8, 2019