|
|
Dennis Dean Jorve
Dennis died peacefully at home on January 16, 2020.
He was born June 14, 1935 in Jamestown, North Dakota, to Ted and Cleona (Berge) Jorve. His family moved to Battle Lake, Minnesota where Denny started school and made wonderful childhood memories. The family later moved to a farm near Rothsay, Minnesota where he attended high school. After graduation, Denny joined the United States Navy and served as a hospital corpsman stationed in California.
When he was home in Minnesota on leave, he met his wife, Sharon Abel. After his discharge, they were married and moved to Seattle, where they raised their family.
Dennis was a 27-year veteran of the Seattle Police Department, retiring as a Detective Sergeant.
Dennis is survived by Sharon, his wife of 62 years; his son Michael (Linda) Jorve of Snohomish, Washington; daughter Patricia (David) Lee of Lake Stevens, Washington; son Ted (Iuliia) Jorve of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and daughter Kathy Morgan of Bend, Oregon; his brother, Gerald (Karen) Jorve of Seattle, Washington; as well as 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral mass will be at 11:00 AM January 31, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 8900 35th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98115.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Providence Hospice or Seattle Children's Hospital.
Sign Dennis' online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020