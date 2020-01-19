|
Dennis E. Breznikar
Dennis Breznikar of Bellevue, WA passed away on December 24, 2019 at the age of 76. Born in Cle Elum he moved to Renton at a young age and graduated from Renton High School in 1962 and then went on to Central Washington University. Dennis worked for the City of Renton Parks & Recreation Department for 35 years in various positions. Living with Parkinson's Disease for over 20 years, he did his best to stay active by golfing, gardening and walking his dog. He leaves behind three daughters, Tanya, Kim and Amy and girlfriend Dianna Wise. He is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Linda and his parents Tony and Mickey Breznikar.
A memorial service will be held at Maplewood Golf Course in Renton on Saturday,
January 25, 2020 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the NW Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020