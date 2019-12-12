|
|
Dennis Edward Nagler
1941 ~ 2019
Dennis passed away surrounded by loved ones after a long battle battle with Leukemia. Dennis graduate of Marquette High School in Yakima and Central University. A Veteran of the US Air Force and retiree of Farmer's Insurance. Seattle was his home for decades. Dennis loved to travel, was a talented chef and amazing story teller. Loyal friend. Outspoken and memorable. We miss him dearly. He was preceded by parents Pete & Kate Nagler and brother, Tim Nagler. He is survived by sisters, Sue Sawyer of Redding, CA and Mary Jane Gilpin of Yakima, WA. As well as several cousins, nephews and nieces.
Dennis will be laid to rest Dec 20,
9:00am at the Tahoma VA
Cemetery: 18600 SE 240th St, Kent.
Reception to follow in Des Moines.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019