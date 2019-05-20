Dennis Edward Tobin



Dennis Edward Tobin, age 73, died in his home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Cause of death was complications from cancer which Denny had been fighting for many years.



Denny was born in Yakima, Washington on November 1, 1945. He was the first of six children born to Wilmer and Eleanor Tobin. He graduated from Sammamish High School in Bellevue, Washington in 1964. The summer following graduation Denny enlisted in the Marine Corps. He loved this country and was so very proud to be a Marine. During his enlistment, which included several tours in Viet Nam, Denny received numerous medals and badges, including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal, Pistol Sharpshooter Badge, Rifle Expert Badge and multiple Good Conduct Medals.



Denny is survived by the love of his life, Elvi Olano, his daughter Sheannah Luey whom he adored, her husband Patrick Luey and four grandchildren, Dominic, Jada, Selena, Celeste and a great grandson, Kaysen. Denny will be so dearly missed by his siblings, Marcia Baker, Merrilee Metzler, Sean Tobin and his wife Roxanne, Shannon Draganov and her husband Donco and Tracy Wofford. There are many nieces and nephews who were very close to their Uncle Denny and are missing him as are cousins and friends of many years.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Denny's sister Shannon's home on Sunday, June 9 from 1:00 to 6:00. Representatives from the United States Marine Honor Guard will be present.



For any who would like to honor Denny's memory in a special way, contributions would be welcomed from the s Project and the Cancer Treatment Care Society. Published in The Seattle Times from May 20 to May 21, 2019