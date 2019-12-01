|
|
Dennis H. Raske
Dennis Raske passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Lois Raske.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00am, Monday December 16th at
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2316 180th Street SE, Bothell WA 98012.
He is also survived by his daughter: Shelly Marriott and partner Travis Thorniley, his son: Mike Raske and wife Michele, Grandchildren: Matthew Marriott, Melissa Marriott, Michael Marriott, Morgan Raske and sister: Jurene Kohn.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019