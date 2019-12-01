Home

Dennis H. Raske Obituary
Dennis H. Raske

Dennis Raske passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Lois Raske.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00am, Monday December 16th at

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2316 180th Street SE, Bothell WA 98012.

He is also survived by his daughter: Shelly Marriott and partner Travis Thorniley, his son: Mike Raske and wife Michele, Grandchildren: Matthew Marriott, Melissa Marriott, Michael Marriott, Morgan Raske and sister: Jurene Kohn.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019
