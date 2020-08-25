Dennis Lee Collins



On Friday August 21, 2020 Dennis Lee Collins (Denny to his friends) Passed away at the age of 71. Dennis was born in Sneedville, TN. but spent the last 30 years of his life in Seattle WA, (where he never met a stranger). Dennis served in the Army from 1968-1972 where he spent one tour in Vietnam with the 3rd Armor Cavalry. Dennis will be greatly missed by all those that knew him.



A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 30 from 1-3pm at the Dillard Room, 1224 1st Ave, Seattle WA. (Corner of 1st Ave & University) Come join us and share your stories of Denny.



