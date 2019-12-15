Home

12/8/1942 ~ 12/6/2019

Dennis was born in Germantown, WI, the only child of Edgar and Dolores Dhein. He was a veteran of the U S Air Force, Arizona State University graduate, and a lifelong Boeing employee. In his retirement, he was an enthusiastic volunteer at the Museum of Flight, spending many happy hours working on the restoration of various airplanes. Dennis is survived by his wife, Colleen, children Anne-Marie Crampton (Scott) of Lamar, CO and Erik Westgaard of Scottsdale, AZ, and grandchildren Kathryn (Jake) Specht of Charlotte, NC and Brent (Viviana) Crampton of Lamar, CO as well as numerous friends and extended family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019
