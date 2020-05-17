|
|
Dennis Morrell
Dennis Morrell, of Issaquah, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was 96 years of age.
Dennis was born on November 24, 1923 in Oldham, England, the eldest son of Joseph Morrell and Charlotte Siddall. He was raised in West Kirby, England, along with his sister Winifred, who died of Leukemia when she was not quite 17.
Dennis attended and graduated from Calday Grange Grammar School, after which he served an apprenticeship in Marine Engineering with Messrs Alfred Holt & Co (Blue Funnel Line), Liverpool from June 1940 to June 1944. During his apprenticeship, he attended part-time evening and daytime classes at Birkenhead Technical College and successfully passed the three-year course and was awarded the Ordinary National Certificate in Mechanical Engineering. He went on to obtain the Higher National Certificate of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers after attending full-time classes at the Wigan Mining and Technical College. During this time Dennis sailed on vessels owned by Alfred Holt & Co. as Assistant Engineer, 4th, 3rd and 2nd in the British Merchant Marine during World War II. Dennis achieved a Certificate of Competency as First Class Engineer for both Steam and Diesel Vessels issued by the British Ministry of Transport. In January of 1950, Dennis was appointed Assistant Superintendent Engineer, shoreside. In 1951 Dennis accepted a similar position with Messrs Booth American Shipping Corporation in New York. As such, Dennis sailed across the pond to New York in 1951, with his wife Margaret. He was with Booth American for 8 1/2 years, until August of 1960. On September 1, 1960, Dennis joined the Salvage Association (London) based at New York. He worked as a Marine Surveyor in New York, Vancouver BC, Portland, OR, and Seattle, WA. until he retired from the Salvage Association on November 24, 1986, as Principal Surveyor.
Dennis Morrell and Margaret Rowson were married July 30, 1949. Six months prior to their wedding Dennis's parents welcomed a baby boy, David, into the family. As Dennis was setting off on his own journey, his parents were starting over with David. Dennis's eldest son Clive was born in Brooklyn in 1955. In 1957, another son Philip was born on Staten Island, NY. The family transferred to Western Canada in 1966 until Clive graduated high school in 1974. From there they transferred to Lake Oswego, OR, and finally settled in Bellevue, WA in 1976. They lived in Bellevue until 2012 when they moved into Timber Ridge at Talus, Issaquah, a retirement community, were they had many friends and enjoyed the final years of their lives.
Dennis was an avid golfer; he enjoyed playing all the local courses in his retirement. He was active member of the Granite Curling Club of Seattle for many years, in which he played Skip on the Curling Team and won several bonspiels. Dennis enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up and attended many of the youth sporting and school events. The family owned timeshares in California, Mexico and Chelan, WA. Many years were spent going to these resorts and enjoying all they had to offer. Dennis and Margaret enjoyed cruising; they went on many cruises throughout North America and Europe. They both enjoyed frequent visits to England in order to see both of their families throughout their life. Dennis and Margaret visited their son Clive's family in Denmark many times through the years.
Preceded in death were Dennis's wife of 70 years, Margaret, his parents Joseph and Charlotte, his sister Winifred; survivors include his brother David (Jill) and nieces Claire and Louise and their family, sons Clive (Alice) and Philip (Natalie), and four grandchildren, Alexander and Emily, Thomas and Samantha.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020