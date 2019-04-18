Home

Dennis Yamaguchi
Dennis Takashi Yamaguchi

Dennis Takashi Yamaguchi Obituary
Dennis Takashi Yamaguchi

Dennis "Taka" Yamaguchi had that magical ability to make an everlasting imprint in the lives he touched. Taka wore many hats (although mostly his fishing hat) including husband, father, brother, uncle, grandpa, mentor, storyteller, and more.

Born on July 30, 1944 to Jack and Dorothy Yamaguchi, there was never a dull moment when brothers Ken, Fred, Gordon, and sister Sue were all together.

Taka served in the National Guard and was a dedicated police officer with the Port of Seattle for decades.

Over the past 52 years his wife Nancy has been his partner and love, with their daughter Stacy and grandson Blaine filling Taka's heart as his greatest pride and joy.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019
