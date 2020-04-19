Home

Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
View Map
Dennis Vanni


1955 - 2020
Dennis Vanni Obituary
Dennis Vanni

Dennis passed away suddenly April 7, 2020 in Bothell, WA. He was born August 17, 1955 in Seattle, WA. In 1985 Dennis married Jane Fischer who was the love of his life. Dennis worked his entire career in the produce business. Beginning with the family business and then on to complete his career at Charlie's Produce for 23 years. Dennis liked to golf and fish with friends. He and Jane enjoyed their travels to Mexico with friends numerous times. He loved Lake Chelan and his Alaska fishing trips. He was very devoted to their rescue dogs, Chance and Oreo. Dennis was preceded in death by his beloved Jane on 1/1/2014. He is survived by his brother Dick (Yvonne), sister Linda, niece Meagan, Jane's siblings/extended family and many good friends. He will be greatly missed. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am at Evergreen-Washelli on his birthday, Monday, August 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance in memory of Jane.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020
