Dennis Wayne Ainsworth



Dennis Wayne Ainsworth passed into the great unknown in peace and comfort May 23, 2020, aged 71 years. Born December 16, 1948 to Evelyn Seibold and John Ainsworth in Selah, WA, Dennis will be remembered as a beloved father, grandfather, father in law, husband, cousin, coach, golfer, classmate, loyal friend, multiple softball-tournament-champion, fisherman, tree-feller, farmer, trail master and of course, expert wild-morel-mushroom-hunter. He was blessed with a sharp sense of humor and wit which he shared freely. Dennis was definitively raised by his uncles Albert and Lawrence Seibold on "The Farm" in the Yakima Valley, WA. "Al and Lornie" taught him not only how to get through tough times but also how to embrace the splendor in life, the value of hard work and the importance of enjoying, respecting and experiencing the great outdoors. For Dennis, fishing, hunting, cooking over open fire and camping in the rough were of second nature. Together with his best dog Willy, Dennis and "The Uncles" would spend weeks in the Cascade Mountains: hiking, panning for gold by day and fishing for dinner 'bout sundown before "hitting the hay" under the Milky Way.



Dennis applied the principles, values, and the lessons he learned to his daily life and was happy to share his knowledge with anyone with an ear. He is greatly missed. Dennis is survived by his son Timothy Ainsworth (Emily), his grandchildren Aidan and Rosaiah Ainsworth, the love of his life Jolene Parks, and his two cats Andy and Patty. He requested to have his ashes scattered over the Cascades and so it will be done. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store