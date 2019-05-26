Denny Rydberg



Known by thousands worldwide as a great man of faith, intelligence, humor and integrity, a wise leader, minister, and beloved father, husband and friend, Denny Rydberg lost his battle with melanoma cancer on May 16, 2019 at age 74.



As the President of Young Life from 1993 - 2016, Denny led the ministry's remarkable staff and volunteers through a period of unprecedented growth, expanding globally from 25 to 101 countries and reaching millions of kids with the Good News of Jesus Christ.



Denny was called to Young Life, headquartered in Colorado Springs, from University Presbyterian Church in Seattle where he and his wife Marilyn were co-directors of University Ministries from 1984 to 1993.



Countless college students' lives were changed for eternity through their work.



An athlete and avid sports fan, Denny served as chaplain of the University of Washington basketball team, the Seattle



Supersonics and the LPGA Fellowship of women professional golfers. He was the author of 10 books.



Dennis Irvin Rydberg was born and raised in Anacortes, WA, the son of Irv and Laverne Rydberg. He played on the tennis and basketball teams at Seattle Pacific, graduating in 1967. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marilyn; children Heather Russell, Selah, WA; Josh (Stephanie) Kennewick, WA; Jeremy (Norell) Dallas; Jonathan (Laurion) Dallas; 9 grandchildren; and brother Lon (Orlando).



Service is Thursday, May 30, University Presbyterian Church, Seattle WA at 1:00 pm.



Remembrances may be made to Young Life www.younglife.org. Condolences for the family may be offered online at Caring Bridge. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019