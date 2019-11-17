Home

DeNova Chung Weaver


1964 - 2019
DeNova Chung Weaver Obituary
DeNova Chung Weaver

July 21, 1964 ~ November 7, 2019

DeNova Weaver of Bellevue died unexpectedly on November 7, 2019 at age 55. She was born in Los Angeles, California on July 21, 1964 to David H. and Sonja Brown Chung.

DeNova was raised in Los Angeles and Vancouver, Washington, and studied in Sweden her junior year of high school while living with Jan-Erik and Ulla Avers. She graduated from Columbia River High School and earned a BA in Accounting and a BA in German Literature from the University of Washington. She worked at Outdoor Research as an accountant and CFO. She met her husband Matthew Weaver at University Presbyterian Church and they married in 1998. They raised their two children Abbie and Malcolm in Bellevue, and the family migrated to Bellevue Presbyterian Church. DeNova and Matthew also served as foster parents to DeNova's cousin's daughter Tashanna. DeNova studied with and recently served as a leader for Bible Study Fellowship in Bellevue, and she home-schooled her daughter for four years. She was active in 4-H with the family rescue dog Melly. In recent years she served as a precinct officer for King County Republicans and passionately advocated for children.

DeNova is survived by her husband Matthew, her children Abbie and Malcolm, her mother Sonja Hopson of Vancouver, Wash., and her brother Matthew Hopson of Vancouver, Wash. She is also survived by her cousin Tashanna Whisennand, Tashanna's two children Clyde and Layla, six in-laws, and six nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday, November 22 at 1:00 at Bellevue Presbyterian Church. Remembrances may be made to Bellevue Presbyterian Church or University Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019
