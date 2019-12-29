|
Denton David Sherry
Denton Sherry, born January 5, 1930 in San Francisco, CA, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Marysville, WA. He was brought home to his parents, Leo and Rosalie, siblings: Mary Jane Zahniser, Paul, and Leo Charles and the love of his life, Marilyn Margaret Gibbons Sherry.
He is survived by his Children: Pamela Morrison (Dan), Paula Dietrich (Karl), Sue Sherry, Patrick Sherry (Stephanie), Colleen Milne (David), and Nancy Baker (Jeff) - Denton left a deep sense of loyalty and conviction to each of them. He leaves 17 Grandchildren, 9 Great- Grandchildren and 4 Special Additions.
Services will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Friday,
January 3, 2020. Rosary 10:00 am,
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am,
2619 Cedar St., Everett, WA. Wake immediately following at Everett Yacht Club
404 14th St, Everett, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Providence Mount St. Vincent Foundation: St. Joseph Residence Fund - Marilyn and Denton Sherry Memorial, 4831 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019