Desmond and Betty Lou Charouhas
Desmond Charouhas passed away on December 18, 2019 in Kirkland, WA at the age of 94. He was born in Seattle WA. to Gus and Ruth Charouhas. Des's athletic talent, as well as his love for his family and friends defined him. He had a 34-year career with the Lake Washington School District as a teacher, coach and administrator.
Betty Lou passed away on April 15, 2020 in Kirkland, WA. at the age of 93. She was born in Centralia, Washington to Maurice and Ruth Fuller. Betty Lou and Desmond were married for 70 amazing years. Betty Lou was an usual combination of a fierce business woman who invested in real estate, and a professional artist that loved a good party.
Desmond and Betty Lou are survived by their three children Tom (Diane), Lee Anne (Mark), Norman, plus seven grandchildren and five great children. The family would like to thank the amazing hospice team at Kaiser Permanente that took care of our parents together and to the end. A memorial service in their honor will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020