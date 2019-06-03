Dexter Ree Charles



Dexter Ree Charles was called Home to Heaven on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born in Prescott, AK, to Lee Eugene Wesley Charles and Mary "Mollie" McGough on January 4, 1923. He was one of twelve children. He attended Craven Public School and accepted Christ as his savior at Craven AME Church.



Dexter served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He received 2 bronze stars and the Good Conduct Metal for his service with the 3692 Quartermaster Truck Company, in the European Theater Campaign.



Following his honorable discharge from the army he came to Seattle in 1946. There he met Lou Annie Tucker and they were married on the evening of April 17, 1948. This union gave them two children. They were married for 71 years.



Dexter worked for two lumber companies, Nettleton and Seaboard, as a carrier driver for 36 years. When he retired, he spent his time keeping his yard perfectly manicured and he enjoyed reading.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sisters. He leaves behind his loving wife, Lou Annie Charles; one sister, Violet Ford; two children, Brenda J. Charles-Edwards (Rev. Paul R. Edwards); Darrell Ree Charles; grandson, Dillon Ree Charles; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.



Services will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at Evergreen Washelli Chapel & Cemetery; 11111 Aurora Ave N Seattle, Washington 98133



