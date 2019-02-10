Dexter Roy Eng



Dexter Roy Eng, 74, passed away peacefully Monday, February 4th at his home in Federal Way surrounded by family.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Alice Eng; his eldest son, Gary Eng; his middle son, Dennis Eng and his spouse, Dr. Katisha Eng, and their children Kyle and Chloe; his youngest son Randy Eng and his spouse, Christine Eng.



After graduating from Everett High School in 1962, he attended the University of Washington, graduating in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Dexter had a long career at The Boeing Company spanning 34 years. He worked his way up through Engineering and into Management working on both commercial airplanes and defense programs. He was most proud of his marriage to Alice and being able to provide for college education for his sons.



A memorial service will be held at Butterworth Funeral Home, 520 W Raye St, Seattle, Washington on Saturday, February 16th at 11 o'clock in the morning. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.



The family requests that memorial gifts be made in support of the University of Washington Medical Center at UW Medicine.