Diana Lee Hansen

Diana Lee (Teeter) Hansen, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday January 19, 2020 after suffering cardiac arrest. At the time of her passing, Diana had been hospitalized for an unrelated, serious illness.

A Memorial Service is being held on Feb 7 @ 1:00 pm, Holyrood Catholic Cemetery

205 NE 205th St., Shoreline, WA.

Diana is survived by her son, Sean M. Glenn, granddaughter Andrea Clarey, close friend Kristen T. Clarey, sisters Linda (Teeter) Velez, JoAnn (Teeter) Sherman, brother-in-law Richard (Dick) Sherman and Theodore, also known as "Teddy". Diana is predeceased by her mother and father, Bernice and Gerald (Mike) Teeter.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020
