In Loving Memory
Diana Lynn Judson ne;e Gerlach
Diana passed away November 1,
2019 after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She is survived by her children Kevin Judson and Nicole Stewart, and siblings Denise Miller, Donald Gerlach and Donna Turner. A private celebration was held in Seattle.
Diana was born July 7, 1944 in Los Angeles, CA. She was the daughter of Kenneth Gerlach and Ruth Johnston and was the eldest of five children. Diana grew up in Kennewick, WA, attending the local public school where she met her high school sweetheart and future husband Charles James (Jim) Judson. The two were married in 1965 and spent 53 years together before Jim's passing in 2018. The newlyweds lived in Palo Alto, CA for several years while Jim finished college and law school before moving to Seattle, WA where they spent the remainder of their lives in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Their son Kevin was born in 1971 and their daughter Nicole in 1973. Diana grew up sewing her own clothes since money was tight with five children, but as an adult her artistic skills blossomed into fantastic wearable art projects including one of a kind silk formal outfits for parties with extraordinary beaded jewelry to match. She was also a tireless and creative gardener, transforming their home into a terraced showplace of color. Both children chose to be married in her backyard surrounded by her flowers. Her favorite place in the house she and Jim built together was in the custom craft room she designed to accommodate her many projects and collections.
Diana loved to travel, try new foods, play bridge, and walk regularly with friends. Although many of those activities were curtailed as her dementia progressed, she would often remark with amazement at just how far she and Jim, "two kids from Kennewick," had come as they enjoyed life's adventures together.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the - https://bit.ly/33lW6Hi
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019