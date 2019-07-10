Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Crossroads Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Rall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Lynn Rall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana Lynn Rall Obituary
Diana Lynn Rall

Age 67 of Redmond, died June 27, 2019. Diana loved animals. In addition to her human children, she was mom to many cats and a few dogs. As a talented fiber artist, she worked with yarn, fabric and natural materials to make special quilts for each of her grandchildren and other family members. As a talented cook, she inspired her son to attend culinary school and provided delicious holiday meals for friends and family. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many.

Memorial Celebration Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Bible Church.

Full obituary & on-line guestbook at https://www.flintofts.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now