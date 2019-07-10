|
|
Diana Lynn Rall
Age 67 of Redmond, died June 27, 2019. Diana loved animals. In addition to her human children, she was mom to many cats and a few dogs. As a talented fiber artist, she worked with yarn, fabric and natural materials to make special quilts for each of her grandchildren and other family members. As a talented cook, she inspired her son to attend culinary school and provided delicious holiday meals for friends and family. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many.
Memorial Celebration Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Bible Church.
Full obituary & on-line guestbook at https://www.flintofts.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 10, 2019