Diana McKInley
Diana was born October 26 1953 in Seattle, graduating from Queen Anne High in 1971. She was a valued employee at Hostess Brands for 33 years. She was a 5 year survivor of pancreatic cancer while still enjoying walks in Lincoln Park and kayaking. Diana passed away at home June 8, 2020 and is missed by her sister Laurie (Steve) niece Mica and children Natalee, Cam, Alys, Naomi. sister Teri(Mark), our Maui Mom Jan, and brother Timothy(Natasha)Vivi.
Predeceased by her father David December 2019 and mother Cherrill 1998. Sign Diana's Guest Book at www.Legacy.com