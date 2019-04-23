|
Diane A. Berge
Diane Alexandra Berge born April 4, 1935 first daughter of Alexander Muskin and Helen Irene Nunan Muskin. Survived by sister Susan Hamaker and Michael Muskin and sons Eric V. Berge and David A. Berge. Preceded in death by husband Erling T. Berge and daughter Randi D. Berge. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life to be held April 28th at noon at the clubhouse of Lake Wilderness Villa , 24100 221st Place SE, Maple Valley, Wa.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 28, 2019