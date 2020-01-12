|
Diane Bailey Tice
Our precious loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Diane Bailey Tice passed peacefully to Heaven January 5, 2020. She was born July 29, 1935 to Glen & Ruth Bailey. She was raised in West Seattle where she graduated from West Seattle High School and went to Seattle University where she graduated in 1959 with a degree in Education. She was the Co-Founder of The Pacific Institute. She was preceded in death by her sister Joan Mraz, her loving husband Louis Tice, her sons Mike and Glen. She is survived by her children Mary Adlam, Ed Tice, Bonnie Tice and Nancy Tice, their 13 grand-children and 5 great grand-children, brother-in-law T.R. Blackford and foster daughter Kady Fiddler.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday January 25, 2020, 11AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church 15236 21st Ave S. Burien WA 98166
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Northwest Kidney Center P.O. Box 3035, Seattle WA 98114
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020