Diane Beryl (Beaton) Jovanovich Obituary
Diane was born on October 19, 1939 in Vancouver, British Columbia. She passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019. She married the love of her life, Joseph Jovanovich, on May 23, 1959.

A loving wife and mother, she is survived by her husband Joseph Jovanovich, her children Joe (Helen), Mike (Roxann), Teresa Harberg (Mike), David (Carey); six grandchildren, David, Jennifer, Joshua and Michael Jovanovich and Melissa and Stephanie Blanc; step-grandchildren Thomas Harberg, Neil Carza and Mike Davis; one great-grandaughter, Anna Jovanovich, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Her memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 23rd at Washington Memorial Park

in SeaTac. Service information

is available at

www.BonneyWatson.com.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
