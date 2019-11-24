|
|
Diane Carol O'Brien
Diane Carol O'Brien, Kirkland WA, passed quietly on October 6, 2019, from complications of ALS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kay and Leo O'Brien, Sequim WA, and her brother, Dennis C. O'Brien, Clyde Hill WA.
Born in Seattle, December 17, 1943, Diane grew up at the family home in Renton WA, attending Holy Angels and Holy Rosary High Schools, both in Seattle. She also attended Seattle University and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Kirkland WA. Diane's professional career spanned many decades. Her early years included dental assisting; working at Boeing; and modeling. Later in her life, she worked in Human Resource Management for Data I/O, Wyle, and Rocket Research. These positions took her to college campuses across the country to interview prospective work candidates. She loved her work, retiring in 2007. Diane enjoyed many activities, such as traveling, skiing, camping, hiking, gardening, cooking and entertaining. "Aunt Di", as she was known to many, had four nephews who all occupied a special place in her heart: Matt Childs (Lake Stevens WA), Chris Childs (Seattle WA), Jeff O'Brien (Boulder CO), and Mike O'Brien (Seattle WA). "Generous and loving" is how she lived her life and how she will be remembered, diligently acknowledging every one's birthdays and special events. Her heart was filled with a deep love for all her family and friends! Our sister, friend, and Aunt Di will be sorely missed. Diane is survived by two sisters, Donna O'Brien (Renton WA) and Doreen O'Brien (Bellevue WA), her four nephews previously mentioned, three grand nieces, and four grand nephews.
A memorial Mass celebrating Diane's life will be held February 21, 2020, at Holy Family Parish, 7045 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA at 11:00 AM. Graveside services will be held in private for family. Donations in Diane O'Brien's honor may be made to a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019