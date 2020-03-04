|
|
Diane Cummings Terry
Loving mother, caring friend, and animal rights advocate. Diane Cummings Terry passed away in her sleep March 5, 2017 likely due to complications from an enlarged heart. Born September 2, 1938 in Seattle, she was raised on Bainbridge Island by her parents, Ira and Evelyn Cummings, with brother Gary and sisters Suzanne and Mary, where a short walk thru the woods meant a visit to Manitou Beach. She attended Bainbridge Island schools, Holy Names Academy, and later, Edison Business School.
At age 21, she had her first and only child, Steven Richard Terry, the light of her life. The marriage to Carl Terry (deceased) Nashville, Tennessee did not work out and she was left to raise Steven on her own.
Throughout her life, she cared deeply about the welfare of others. She would lend them money even when she had so little. If they had health problems, she would give them ideas where they might find remedies. And she would even help them clean their homes if they were unable to do so on their own.
When Steven was eight years old, he brought home a straggly, skinny stray cat. From that day forward, kitties had a special place in her heart as her several deceased cats at the pet cemetery can attest to. Diane was never without at least one cat, which often had been a stray that she had nursed back to health. A final testament to this love of "all creatures great and small" was Mama Sita, a calico, sweet, shy cat that she rescued from her sisters house after her sister had passed away suddenly four years prior.
She also loved her granddaughter, Jennifer Terry, and great grandchildren Nathan and Nicole Fox Terry of Port Orchard. In spite of having no car, she would sometimes take the bus from Auburn to Seattle and then catch the Bremerton ferry and another long trek to visit them.
May you rest in peace Mother. We will miss you very much. A special thanks to her brother Gary for taking care of final arrangements following her death.
Diane is survived by her son, Steven, granddaughter Jennifer, great grandchildren Nathan and Nicole, brother Gary, cousins Gay, Nicki, and Warren, and many nieces, nephews, and relatives throughout Western Washington. Sisters Suzanne and Mary predeceased her. She will be buried at Ocean View Cemetery in Port Angeles, Washington beside her mother and sisters.
Any charitable giving in her memory can be made to animal organizations. www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020