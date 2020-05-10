|
|
Diane E. Rosman
(Liljegren)
June 19, 1965 ~ September 16, 2019
Diane was born in Seattle, attended grades K-8 in Cheney and was a member of Cheney's youth swim team. Her favorite exercise was swimming. She worked summers as a lifeguard at the Quincy, WA swimming pool. She graduated from Quincy HS in 1983 and in 1987 earned a BS in Biology from EWU where she met Guy Rosman. They married in 1988. She worked in the Seattle area as a research biologist in autoimmune diseases and as a spokesperson for ICOS Biomedical Research Co. She was thrilled to work in a field that was improving people's lives. From age 13 she lived with Rheumatoid Arthritis. In 2005, through an adoption agency, Diane and Guy were chosen by a young woman to be the adoptive parents of her baby-to-be. Diane was invited to be present at delivery, starting her life-long love for Emily at the moment of birth. Diane volunteered in Em's schools and activities, making friends wherever she went. Her fierce optimism and cheerful smile were inspiring. Diane leaves behind friends and family with happy memories: Guy Rosman, daughter Emily, parents Del and Jeannette Liljegren, sister Jayne Kerns (Tom), aunts, uncles, and cousins especially, Jeff, Brad and Curt Bollinger who were like brothers. She also leaves a loving extended family born from Emily's open adoption. When gatherings are safe, we will have a Celebration of Life. Please call (509)995-9662 or email [email protected] so we can update you on plans.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020