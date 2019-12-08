|
Diane Eileen Stillwell
Diane Stillwell, age 81, passed away on November 29, 2019 at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue from complications following heart surgery. Our hearts are broken as we mourn our beautiful, dynamic, funny, generous, loving and brave Mom, Sister, and Grandmother.
Diane was born on January 23, 1938 in Seattle Washington to James and Eileen Stillwell. Diane's family has a rich history from the early days of Seattle, with her Grandfather, Father, and Brother building important infrastructure all around the Pacific Northwest with Stillwell Construction Company. Diane graduated from Roosevelt High School and went on to attend San Jose State University. Always ahead of her time, Diane had a varied and exciting career in many different fields (however her favorite job was being a Mom). In early days, she was a flight attendant for United Airlines, first being based in New York, and then working from the West Coast on the service to Hawaii on the old prop jets. Later in life, Diane worked her way up through the ranks in the Property Management Industry. She became Vice President/Asset Manager of several Property Investment Firms from Bellevue to Chicago, Atlanta and LA. Work and family brought her back to the Bellevue area, where she retired and loved her job being Grandmother to her 4 granddaughters. Diane loved to travel, loved the sunshine, the beach, and loved boating around the Pacific Northwest.
Diane was sadly preceded in death by her son Kenneth James (KJ) Browne, and her daughter Robin Lynn Webb. She is survived by her daughter Olinda Browne Blackburn, sister Margie Stillwell, and granddaughters Leland, Sydney, Morgan and Hailey.
A Celebration of life will be held at daughter Olinda's home on Sunday, December 8th. Please contact the family for details.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019