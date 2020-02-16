|
Diane Fitzgerald Bliesner
Diane Marie Fitzgerald Bliesner passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends on January 26, 2020. Diane was born in Seattle, Washington on January 22, 1962, the second of four children to Chris and Priscilla (Lancaster) Fitzgerald. She was a member of Lindbergh High School's Class of 1980, in Renton, where Diane was senior class president, received scholarship and leadership awards from the Elks, Masonic, and Rotary and placed third in state for diving. She currently holds the Lindbergh High School diving record that was set in 1979. Diane received a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Willamette University where she earned All-American and
Academic All-American recognition for her diving. She was named Willamette University Female Athlete of the Year in 1984 and inducted into the Willamette University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.
Diane's greatest joys were being a wife to her husband of 34 years, Steve and a mother to her twins, Nick and Sarah. After their births, she left the working world to devote the majority of her time to her family. She loved helping at their schools and attending all their extracurricular activities. In 2011, Diane received a PTSA Golden Acorn award in recognition for her exemplary and outstanding volunteerism in the Issaquah School District. Diane also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends on Whidbey Island.
Diane courageously battled cancer for five years during which time the cancer was in remission twice. Her strength and spirit was an inspiration to all.
In addition to her parents, husband and children, Diane is survived by her sisters, Laura, Carol and Denise along with her father-in-law, Bob, sisters-in-law Sue, Sandy and Siri, and brothers-in-law Phil, Dirk, Scott, Dennis, Mike, and David, plus many nieces and nephews who will miss Auntie Di/Aunt DeeDee and her fun stories, quick wit, delicious green bean casseroles, mashed potatoes and amazing Christmas cookies. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother-in-law, Karen.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 14 at 2 PM
at King of Kings Lutheran Church
18207 108th Ave SE, Renton 98055. Reception to follow.
The family suggests memorial contributions be donated in Diane's name to King of Kings Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or FullLifeCare.org. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and messages in Diane's honor at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020