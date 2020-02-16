Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
King of Kings Lutheran Church
18207 108th Ave SE
Renton, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Bliesner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Fitzgerald Bliesner


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Fitzgerald Bliesner Obituary
Diane Fitzgerald Bliesner

Diane Marie Fitzgerald Bliesner passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends on January 26, 2020. Diane was born in Seattle, Washington on January 22, 1962, the second of four children to Chris and Priscilla (Lancaster) Fitzgerald. She was a member of Lindbergh High School's Class of 1980, in Renton, where Diane was senior class president, received scholarship and leadership awards from the Elks, Masonic, and Rotary and placed third in state for diving. She currently holds the Lindbergh High School diving record that was set in 1979. Diane received a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Willamette University where she earned All-American and

Academic All-American recognition for her diving. She was named Willamette University Female Athlete of the Year in 1984 and inducted into the Willamette University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

Diane's greatest joys were being a wife to her husband of 34 years, Steve and a mother to her twins, Nick and Sarah. After their births, she left the working world to devote the majority of her time to her family. She loved helping at their schools and attending all their extracurricular activities. In 2011, Diane received a PTSA Golden Acorn award in recognition for her exemplary and outstanding volunteerism in the Issaquah School District. Diane also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends on Whidbey Island.

Diane courageously battled cancer for five years during which time the cancer was in remission twice. Her strength and spirit was an inspiration to all.

In addition to her parents, husband and children, Diane is survived by her sisters, Laura, Carol and Denise along with her father-in-law, Bob, sisters-in-law Sue, Sandy and Siri, and brothers-in-law Phil, Dirk, Scott, Dennis, Mike, and David, plus many nieces and nephews who will miss Auntie Di/Aunt DeeDee and her fun stories, quick wit, delicious green bean casseroles, mashed potatoes and amazing Christmas cookies. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother-in-law, Karen.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 14 at 2 PM

at King of Kings Lutheran Church

18207 108th Ave SE, Renton 98055. Reception to follow.

The family suggests memorial contributions be donated in Diane's name to King of Kings Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or FullLifeCare.org. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and messages in Diane's honor at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -