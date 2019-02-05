Diane Hazel (Orsucci) Puetz



NANA, born April 27, 1922 in Seattle WA, passed away February 1, 2019 in Seattle WA.



She is survived by four children, Bill, Ted, Dee Bishop, and Dan; 50 + grand and great- grandchildren and also 20+ great-great grandchildren. She was peceded in death by her husband, Oscar Puetz; daughter, Shirley; three sons, Rikki, Jim and Jerry; two brothers, Dino and Jules.



She was born in West Seattle, and attended West Seattle high school. She spent most of her life in Seattle, other than short stints in San Francisco and Spokane. Her early work was at Venice Cafe; in downtown Seattle, owned by her mother. She met her husband in 1944. Together they started Queen City Sheet Metal and Roofing in 1945, which is still going strong as a family business today. She also ran Greenlake Pitch and Putt from 1958-1962. She has lived in her house near Northacres since 1958.



Diane was very fond of travelling. From early days with her husband to Reno, to the 30+ cruises with her brother, Jules. She was in her 80's when she climbed the Great Wall of China, visited the Christ of the Andes, went on rides at Disneyland, and took 17 hour flights to every continent on the planet except Antarctica.



Diane was kind and benevolent. She loved animals and cared for them as part of the family. She was generous with her time and money, contributing to St Jude, PAWS, Sons of Italy, St. Alphonsus Church, Christ the King Church and others.



Diane was a powerhouse of strength for our family. She never missed an event, never got tired, never complained and met every day with determination and good intention. She was incredibly successful and equally humble. She lived simply and loved deeply. She will be missed terribly, but she is where she wants to be now with those she missed the most.



A Recitation of the Rosary will be



Friday, February 8th, at 7:00pm at Harvey Funeral Home



508 N 36th St, Seattle, 98103.



A Funeral Mass will be held on



Saturday, February 9, at 11:00am



at Christ the King Church



405 N. 117th St, Seattle, 98133.



Reception to follow.



Graveside Service will be held



Monday, February 11 at 10:00am



at Acacia Memorial Park



14951 Bothell Way NE, Seattle.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made in Diane's name to







or PAWS of Lynnwood



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019