Diane Marie (Truman) Hayes
Born July 6, 1951, died November 1,
2019. She grew up in Seattle and went to St. George Parish School and Cleveland High School. Diane was the loving wife to husband of 48 years, Randy, a dedicated mother to children Brian and Laura (husband Dan Hopp), and an adoring Grandma to grandchildren Catherine, Preston, and Chloe. Diane enjoyed spending time with her friends from her pinochle group and her sisters, Patty and Mary. She was preceded in death by her brother John Truman.
A service will be determined at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019