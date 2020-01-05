Home

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Cross and Crown Lutheran Church
Renton, WA
View Map
Diane Marie (Thomas) Stusser


1949 - 2019
Diane Marie (Thomas) Stusser Obituary
Diane Marie Stusser (Thomas)

Diane passed away peacefully on 12/20/19 after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Diane was born on 5/6/49 to Roy and Grace Thomas. She spent her school years in Renton, graduating from Renton HS in 1967. Diane began working for Johnny's, and later QFC, at the young age of 15, retiring in 2011. Diane married Stephen L. Stusser, Sr on 6/8/68 and together they raised three children, Kimberly Harder (Dave), Kellie Warren (Greg) and Stephen L. Stusser, Jr (Kristi).

Diane also leaves behind her true joys; Grandchildren Blair Harder (Karmyn), Tyler Walker, Alyssa Walker, Brittany Johnson (Troy), Brianna Harder, Troy Warren, Thomas Stusser, Katrina Stusser and Great Grandchildren Cavin, Waylon, Colt and Berkley. Diane is also survived by her siblings and large extended family.

A service will be held at Cross and Crown Lutheran Church in Renton on 1/10/20 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory can be made to the church at 10940 SE 168th St, Renton 98058.

Please sign Diane's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020
