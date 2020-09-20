Diane May Morgan



Diane May Morgan, 84, died August 31, 2020 in Spokane Washington where she had lived for the past two years. Diane was born in Fort Louis Washington in 1936 to Ryle A. Radke and Elsie O. Radke (Benjamin). She grew up moving from place to place with her family and attended schools in Washington, Kentucky and Japan. She attended College at Sophia University in Japan and received her Bachelors degree in Art Education (Cum Laude) from the University of Washington in Seattle.



Diane was a longtime resident of Seattle and raised her five children there while working at the University of Washington in the School of Nursing and later in the School of Environmental Health. She was an avid learner and read constantly; she volunteered as a docent at the Burke Museum, the Arboretum, as well as at the Woodland Park Zoo. She was a book binder, book maker, calligrapher, and enjoyed scientific illustrative art in her "spare time". She was always doing something interesting or taking a class to learn a new skill. She made the detailed drawings of the old totem pole from Belvedere View Point Park, Admiral Way for its 1966 replacement where it stood for 40 years.



She is loved and will be missed. She is survived by her children: Martha Morgan, Mike Morgan Jr., Blanche Morgan, Bill Morgan, and Sally Streeter; her brother and his family: Ryle Radke II (Barbara), Ryle Radke III (Marilyn) and Martin Radke (Tamae); numerous grand children and great niece and nephew.



A small family memorial will be held at a later date.



