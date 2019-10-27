|
|
Diane R. Burke
Diane R. Burke was born in Pendleton, Oregon on April 25, 1941. At age 78, due to stroke, she passed away on September 11, 2019. She had two sons, David, who passed away at age 26 due to a motorcycle accident, and Kevin, who is healthy and well.
Her family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, where she attended High School and graduated at the top of her class. She then went to Whitman College where she met her soon to be husband and had her two children. After raising her two sons, she went back to school at the University of Washington to get her Teaching Degree and taught middle school for twenty years.
Throughout her life she and her family had many adventures, traveling to places like Ireland, Germany, France, South America and South Africa. She also enjoyed many backpacking trips into the wilderness.
She served her community by volunteering for the Food Bank, doing neighborhood outreach, and as a precinct chairperson.
Diane's Celebration of Life Service
will be held at the Westside Unitarian Universalist Church
at 10:00 am on November 9, 2019.
The church is located at 7141 California Ave SW, Seattle WA.
If you would like to donate a gift in her name, she liked the The Nature Conservancy.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019