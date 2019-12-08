|
|
Diane Steele
It's with great sadness that I announce the passing of my beautiful and talented wife of 53 years Diane Steele. Di was born in Seattle on January 12, 1948 to Ernest Porter an Nancy Hopkins and died November 12, 2019 of cancer.
Di is survived by husband Dick daughter Ebony and grandsons Tupu and Grayson. Sisters Claire(Pinky) Georgi and Tracey and many nieces an nephews. Di worked many years in the banking industry and retired from Wells Fargo in West Seattle. Di was an award winning pastel artist. Di also knitted hundreds of hats sweaters blankets and mittens for newborns and sick kids at Seattle Children's Hospital. She always felt her greatest accomplishment was being a wonderful GRAMA.
No services by Di's wish
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019