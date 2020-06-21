Dianna Louise Close
Dianna was born July 15, 1942 at Providence Hospital (now Swedish Cherry Hill Campus). She passed away March 12, 2020. She grew up on Beacon Hill and graduated from Franklin High School in 1960. She went on to the UW and graduated with a major in dietetics. She did her internship at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. She lived in Portland for awhile and then travelled extensively in Europe with a group of friends. She then settled in Seattle and worked for 40 years at Swedish Cherry Hill Campus as a clinical dietitian. She had a particular interest in the specialty of dietetics in relation to renal disease. She loved to go to collectible shows. She had a life-long love of all animals. She gardened and was a long-time volunteer at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Greenwood. Most of all, Dianna loved to get together with her friends - both long time and new acquaintances. She enjoyed nothing more than good friends enjoying a cup of coffee and good conversation. She is missed deeply by her surviving sister, Darlene Close.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
