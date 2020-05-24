Home

Dianna Mary Blake


1937 - 2020
Dianna Mary Blake Obituary
Dianna Mary Blake

Dianna Blake of Kirkland, WA passed on Friday May 8, 2020 at her home in Kirkland. She was 82, born in Vancouver B.C. on May 20, 1937. Dianna is survived by her son, Curt, daughter-in-law Kelli Curtis, and grandchildren Gavin and Anna, all of whom she was very proud. She was preceded in death by her Lake Washington High School sweetheart and husband of fifty years, Bill Blake.

Dianna, Bill, and Curt lived in Southeast Asia and Africa for many years, with shorter stints in the Middle East, but always came back to Kirkland. Upon their return she worked at the East Side Journal creating display advertising and volunteered at high schools teaching ESL. She made friends easily and for life, staying in touch with friends at the Kangaroo Breakfasts as well as attending Air America and Ethiopian Airlines reunions.

Dianna was an unapologetic, war-protesting liberal who loved ice skating, her book clubs, mah jong, and all animals-but especially her Yorkies. She always had an easy laugh and could make friends anywhere and everywhere. She will be missed.

Celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers donations in Dianna's name may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020
